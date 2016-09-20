Anonymous donor raises new flag at Paducah PD

An anonymous donor raised a new flag at the Paducah Police Department on Monday evening, September 19.

According to the police department's Facebook page, a man on a motorcycle pulled up in front of the police department, carefully unfolded an American flag and raised it on the flagpole. They say he then got back on his motorcycle and rode away.

Police say they ordered two new flags to replace the one stolen a week before and to have a spare.

However, by 8:15 p.m. on Monday, Old Glory was flying again at the police department.

Back on Thursday, Sept. 15, police say several U.S. flags were stolen from all around town. On September 23, Paducah police arrested a man suspected of stealing the flags.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.