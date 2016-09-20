Top 5 things to do now to get your home ready for fall - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Top 5 things to do now to get your home ready for fall

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Stock image/KFVS) (Source: Stock image/KFVS)
(KFVS) -

Fall officially starts on Thursday, September 22. Is your home ready?

One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning offers some quick things you can do now to prepare:

  1. Replace your air filters. A clogged or dirty filter can make your system work harder, which uses more energy. It can also damage your system. Replace your filters once a month or as recommended by your system's manufacturer.
  2. Seal up leaks. Take a walk around your home to check for cracks and gaps around windows and doors. This could let the heat out and cold air in. Now is a good time to find these leaks and seal them up. In cooler climates consider a humidifier to make your home more pleasant in the fall and winter.
  3. Replace the batteries in your progammable thermostat to make sure it operates all season. Now is also a good time to consider upgrading your Wi-Fi thermostat, so you can control and monitor the temperature in your home, especially while you are away. Now is a good time to replace the batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors too.
  4. Tidy up. During the warmer months, flammable materials like paint or cleaning supplies may have been placed near your heating systems. This could be a safety hazard. Clear the area around your furnace or heating system and make sure furniture and rugs are not blocking your vents and registers.
  5. Get a tune-up. We recommend having a professional clean and inspect your heating and cooling system twice a year. A professional can help maintain your system which can extend the product life and help reduce the frequency and severity of breakdowns.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly