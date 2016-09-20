IL man pleads guilty to child porn charges

An East Carondelet, Illinois man pleaded guilty on Tuesday, September 20 to child porn charges.

Richard Lee Doerr, III, 29, pleaded guilty to a five-count superseding indictment charging him with one count of distribution of child porn, three counts of receipt of child porn and one count of possession of prepubescent child porn.

According to U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois Donald S. Boyce, for counts one through four, Doerr faces five to 20 years in prison on counts one through four, a fine up to $250,000 and five years of supervised release.

On count five, Doerr faces no more than 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and five years to life of supervised release.

According to Boyce, Doerr has been detained since his arraignment on Feb. 12.

His sentencing date is Jan. 13, 2017 in East St. Louis, Ill.

The investigation began in December 2013 when Boyce said the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a report from the website Tumbler regarding someone who uploaded images that appeared to be child porn.

According to Boyce, law enforcement eventually tracked the email address associated with the Tumbler account to Doerr.

Boyce said Doerr admitted in statements to law enforcement to downloading, having and sharing child porn over the internet.

He said a forensic review of Doerr's cell phone and tablet computer revealed numerous images and video files of child porn.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

The case was investigated by the FBI's Springfield Child Exploitation Task Force. It was assigned to Assistant U.S. Attorney Angela Scott.

