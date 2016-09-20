New grocery store to open in Cairo, IL

The only grocery store in a Southern Illinois city is set to close before the new year, according to store employees.

This picture was taken in October 2015 before Wonder Market closed. (Source: KFVS)

The food hiatus is nearly over.

Work is due to begin this week as a new grocery store prepares for its grand opening in Cairo, Illinois.

Cairo is the largest town in Alexander County but has been without a grocery store since December 2015 when longtime Cairo grocery store Wonder Market closed.

The town is home to a Dollar General, but the nearest place to buy fresh produce and meats is in the neighboring city of Mounds, located just over 8 miles north.

According to the mayor, grocery store operators of Harvest Market will be meeting with leaders of area banks and businesses this week.

The store will be housed in the old Wonder Market building at 1910 Washington Street, and will offer fresh produce, and a deli department.

Work on the building will continue through the following week, and the store is expected to open in early December.

