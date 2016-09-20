Disc Golf Tournament planned in Scott City, MO

The Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce will host their 3rd annual disc golf tournament on Saturday, September, 24.

This event will be held at the Scott City Park on Saturday and will start at 9 a.m.

You can register early for this tournament for $25 or on the day of for $30.

If you would like more information or if you want to register early contact Connie at 573-339-9881 ext. 20360.

