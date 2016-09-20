Perryville man dies after whittling accident

A Perryville man has died after a whittling accident in his garage.

According to the Perryville Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of Old St. Mary Road for a report of an unresponsive man lying on the floor of his garage.

The victim, Eric Moll, 35, had a large cut on his inner thigh.

Investigators said he was whittling wood when he apparently cut himself.

The piece of wood and wood shavings were found next to him.

Moll wasn't able to reach his cell phone to call for help because it was on the other side of the garage.

He died before officers arrived.

