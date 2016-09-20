Semi truck carrying chickens overturns in Ballard Co., KY

A semi truck carrying chickens overturned on Blandville Road in Ballard County, Kentucky on Tuesday morning, September 20.

According to the Ballard County Sheriff's Department, the road is blocked off just east of Ross Crossing Road while crews clean up.

Pilgrims Pride has a crew on scene gathering up the chickens.

The road is estimated to reopen early on Tuesday afternoon.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.