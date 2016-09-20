Playoff tickets go on sale for the St. Louis Cardinals

If you would like to watch the St. Louis Cardinals play in the post season, tickets went on sale on Tuesday, September 20.

The tickets for potential Cardinals Wild Card and Division Series were available starting at noon.

The Cardinals could host the National League Wild Card game on Wednesday, October 5.

The could also host games 3 and 4 of the National League Division Series on Monday, October 10, and Tuesday, October 11.

Tickets for the games will be available online, via phone at 314-345-9000, and at Busch Stadium ticket windows on 8th Street.

Each person, address, or credit card number is limited to eight tickets for Wild Card Game and four tickets for each Division Series game.

