Playoff tickets go on sale for the St. Louis Cardinals - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Playoff tickets go on sale for the St. Louis Cardinals

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
ST. LOUIS, MO (KFVS) -

If you would like to watch the St. Louis Cardinals play in the post season, tickets went on sale on Tuesday, September 20.

The tickets for potential Cardinals Wild Card and Division Series were available starting at noon.

The Cardinals could host the National League Wild Card game on Wednesday, October 5.

The could also host games 3 and 4 of the National League Division Series on Monday, October 10, and Tuesday, October 11.

Tickets for the games will be available online, via phone at 314-345-9000, and at Busch Stadium ticket windows on 8th Street.

Each person, address, or credit card number is limited to eight tickets for Wild Card Game and four tickets for each Division Series game.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Lester, Heyward lead Cubs past Cardinals 8-5

    Lester, Heyward lead Cubs past Cardinals 8-5

    Thursday, April 19 2018 6:21 PM EDT2018-04-19 22:21:54 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    Jon Lester was dominant through six innings of two-hit ball in his 100th start as Cub, Jason Heyward hit a two-run homer and Chicago defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 8-5 on Thursday.

    Jon Lester was dominant through six innings of two-hit ball in his 100th start as Cub, Jason Heyward hit a two-run homer and Chicago defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 8-5 on Thursday.

  • Hester, Forte to sign 1-day contracts, retire with Bears

    Hester, Forte to sign 1-day contracts, retire with Bears

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 8:06 PM EDT2018-04-19 00:06:39 GMT
    Devin Hester and running back Matt Forte will sign one-day contracts with the Chicago Bears (Source: KFVS)Devin Hester and running back Matt Forte will sign one-day contracts with the Chicago Bears (Source: KFVS)

    Record-setting return specialist Devin Hester and running back Matt Forte will sign one-day contracts with the Chicago Bears and retire as members of the organization where they starred.

    Record-setting return specialist Devin Hester and running back Matt Forte will sign one-day contracts with the Chicago Bears and retire as members of the organization where they starred.

  • Hernandez has 4 hits, Blue Jays rout slumping Royals 15-5

    Hernandez has 4 hits, Blue Jays rout slumping Royals 15-5

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 8:03 PM EDT2018-04-19 00:03:53 GMT
    The Toronto Blue Jays routed Kansas City 15-5 on Wednesday (Source: KFVS)The Toronto Blue Jays routed Kansas City 15-5 on Wednesday (Source: KFVS)

    Teoscar Hernandez had four hits, including a two-run home run, Curtis Granderson hit his ninth career grand slam and the Toronto Blue Jays routed Kansas City 15-5 on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep of the...

    Teoscar Hernandez had four hits, including a two-run home run, Curtis Granderson hit his ninth career grand slam and the Toronto Blue Jays routed Kansas City 15-5 on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep of the Royals,...

    •   
Powered by Frankly