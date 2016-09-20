Ways to save: homecoming and formal dresses for less

High school homecoming season is right around the corner, and whether you have a teen planning for the big event, or you have a formal occasion coming up there are ways to save while still looking great, especially since formal dresses are something many people wear once, then stick in the back of the closet.



Consignment shops and even thrift stores, are a great place to find formal dresses. Lots of teens sell their prom dresses through local consignment shops, so you have a really good chance at finding a fabulous frock at the fraction of its original price. You can further cut your costs by selling clothes you no longer wear to the same second-hand reseller for credit toward a future dress purchase. If you can't find one locally, check out an online formal wear consignment shop—like Prom Again, or e-bay.



Bridal shops also carry a variety of colorful bridesmaid dresses that can be perfect perfect for homecoming or prom. Shop the sale rack, and don't discount floor-length gowns at first glance. You can always get it altered for a shorter look and still come out ahead.



Since you're likely just going to wear it once, why not rent a formal dress? Sites like Rent The Runway offers designer dress and accessory rentals for savings of up to 90-percent off retail prices. Each rental includes two sizes to ensure the right fit for no added cost. That way you'll get a designer dress for your big night, without the designer price tag.



Most high schools organize dress swaps to help students cut the cost of formal attire. This is a great opportunity to trade your gently worn dresses for something new at a fraction of the cost of a new dress.



And make sure to check the clearance racks at department stores! This is when stores are slashing prices on prom dresses and formal wear from this past spring and summer!

