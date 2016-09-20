Lewis and Clark Expedition campsite and demonstration returns to Discovery Park of America

A living history lesson is coming to Discovery Park of America in Union City, Tennessee.

The Lewis and Clark Expedition period campsite and demonstration returns to Discovery Park of America the weekend of September 23rd – 25th.

Kids will be fascinated when they see live historians dressed in period clothing and demonstrating the usage of authentic equipment from the early 1800’s.

The park first hosted Lewis and Clark in September of 2014 and over 4,000 people visited the expedition that weekend.

The Lewis and Clark expedition was commissioned by President Thomas Jefferson shortly after the Louisiana Purchase in 1803.

It consisted of a select group of U.S. Army volunteers under the command of Captain Meriwether Lewis and his close friend Second Lieutenant William Clark.

Their perilous journey lasted from May 1804 to September 1806.

The primary objective was to explore and map the newly acquired territory, find a practical route across the Western half of the continent, and establish an American presence in this territory before Britain and other European powers tried to claim it.

From 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. September 23 and 24, and 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Sunday, September 25, Discovery Park guests are invited to visit the period campsite and learn what life was like for these now famous explorers from 1803-06 on their journey west.

Each day opens and closes with raising and retiring of the Colors, a special presentation of the Star Spangled Banner as our nation’s flag’s history and meaning are explained.

A replica of the 55’ Keel Boat that completed every river mile the Expedition covered will be on site at Discovery Park throughout the weekend.

This boat is thought to be the only boat that has ever replicated the Journey of the Cops of Discovery over 200 years ago.

Each day, there will be demonstrations including:

* Medicine and medical procedures of the era;

* Weapons displays and demonstrations of the early 1800’s;

* Uniforms and clothing of the Expedition

* Captain’s orderly tent discussions

* Women’s clothing in the early 1800’s

Primitive life skills will be shown and demonstrated including primitive fire starting, rope making, corn grinding and blacksmithing.

And this year, the park has added an authentic Fife and Drum performance to the weekend.

Part of the encampment includes a special display tent sponsored by the Bureau of Land Management that provides educational panels and the opportunity to see furs, primitive corn grinding and a replica of Captain William Clark’s signature carved in the rock at Pompey’s Pillar.

This tent will offer interactive stations for children.

Additionally, The Cafe at Discovery Park will be on the grounds selling bowls of chili and stew throughout the weekend.

One Main Financial and Allen Searcy Builder Contractors of Union City are sponsoring the Lewis and Clark weekend, so the event is free to members and all Discovery Park guests with park admission throughout the weekend.

Camp will break down throughout the day Sunday, September 23, so park officials recommend coming on Friday or Saturday to be sure to see it all.

Discovery Park of America is open 10 a.m. until 5:00 Tuesday through Sunday.

To find out more about Discovery Park of America, visit the website at www.discoveryparkofamerica.com.

