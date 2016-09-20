Man found guilty in Perryville armed robbery

Two people were arrested after an armed robbery at a gas station in Perryville Wednesday night.

A federal jury has found a man guilty in connection to an armed robbery at a Perryville convenience store.

Mikeem Daniel, 27, of Haywood City was found guilty on two federal charges: aiding and abetting interference with commerce by threat or violence and aiding and abetting possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Daniel and another man, Darion Gipson, went to St. Joe's General Store in November as the store was closing.

The victim left the back door of the store unlocked so she could carry out the trash and clean the store, according to the Department of Justice.

That's when Gipson allegedly put his arm around the victim's neck and put a gun to her back.

Court documents show Gipson told the victim to get money and he ran and got into a white Suburban and drove off.

That Suburban was being driven by Daniel.

A Perry County deputy stopped the vehicle about a mile from the store.

Investigators said they found a gun in the center console of the SUV which belonged to Daniel's father.

The victim's wallet and identification was also in the vehicle, according to the Department of Justice.

Daniel faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the robbery and seven years to life in prison for possession of the firearm during a crime of violence.

He will be sentenced in December.

Gipson pleaded guilty in the case in July. He was sentenced to 154 months in prison.

