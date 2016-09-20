Brach's chocolate recalled for possible mix-up

The affected candy has a best by date of 4/22/2017. (Source: FDA)

If you have a peanut or wheat allergy, you need to check your chocolate before you eat it.

Ferrara Candy Company has issued a voluntary recall of Brach's 5 ounce Almond Supremes because they may contain Brach's Bridge Mix.

That mix contains peanuts and wheat.

Those that are allergic or have a severe sensitivity to peanuts may have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat the chocolate.

The affected packages of Almond Supremes have a best buy date of 4/22/2017.

According to Ferrara Candy, six bags of Brach's Almond Supremes have been found to include the Bridge Mix.

The company said the mix-up was caused by an incorrect roll of packaging film being accidentally loaded in one of its manufacturing facilities.

There have been no reports of any illnesses.

If you would like more information, you can call Ferrara Candy Company at 800-323-1768.

