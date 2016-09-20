September 21 birthdays

If you're celebrating a birthday today you're sharing it with a couple of comedy kings.

He's a comedian and actor who's best known for his role as Uncle Joey on the ABC sitcom Full House. He has the same role in the Netflix follow-up series Fuller House. Dave Coulier is 57 today.

He's also a comedian and actor who broke onto the scene in the 1970's as a cast member of Saturday Night Live. From there he headed to the big screen and has starred in such box office hits as Caddyshack, Groundhog Day and of course Ghostbusters. Bill Murray is 66 today.

He's a bestselling author who specializes in horror and science fiction stories. Over the years he's given us plenty to read with books like The Shining, Salem's Lot, Pet Cemetery, The Stand, Cujo the list goes on and on. Stephen King is 69 today.

She's an award winning country singer who has sold over 40 million albums. Her hits include: Breathe, Take Me As I Am, This Kiss and many many others. Faith Hill is 49 today.

