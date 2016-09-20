WATCH OUT: Brian Alworth's First Alert Forecast shows thick fog possible. But there's good news by the afternoon. SWIPE to find out.

It is Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Tuesday morning promises to be quiet, but there is a good chance you’ll run into some fog during your commute. This afternoon, expect a warmer than usual day with a heat index of around 90-94. FIRST ALERT: some of the fog this morning will be thick, so be careful.

Making headlines:

Ongoing investigation: Officials with the Madison County, Illinois Sheriff's Department has issued a nationwide arrest warrant for the man believed to be with a missing teen and her infant son. Investigators believe all three might be in West Virginia, where an Amber Alert has been issued.

Under investigation: The Herrin Police Department is reporting a juvenile has been cited after making a bomb threat at Herrin High School. Police say the school received a threat indicating that a bomb would be set off at the school today. The juvenile suspect has been cited with disorderly conduct.

Recall alert: Kellogg’s is recalling 10,000 cases of Eggo Nutri-Grain Whole Wheat Waffles due to a risk of listeria. Kellogg’s says those who bought the waffles should throw them away and contact them for a full refund.

Chances are rising: New numbers show nationally, drivers are 3 percent more likely to collide with a deer, elk, or moose in the coming year compared to last year. In Missouri, the odds you will hit a deer are 1 in 117, and your chances in Illinois are 1 out of 192.

