Study says occasional premium gas not worth it

A new study published by AAA said the use of premium gasoline is not worth it for vehicles that do not require it.

The study states roughly 16.5 million drivers in the United States wasted $2.1 billion on premium gasoline.

Premium has a higher octane level, the study said, which makes it ideal for higher pressure engines.

AAA said typical cars can not run at those higher pressures, making the premium gas a virtual waste of money.

However, roughly 16 percent of American vehicles do require the more expensive premium fuel, and the use of regular fuel could cause damage, according to AAA. Those vehicles include the higher performance and luxury models.

AAA said all drivers should consult the owner's manual for their specific car just to be sure the proper fuel is used.

