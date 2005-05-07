Heartland Cookie Company Closes

By: Wes Wallace

Du Quoin, IL -- It's happened once again, as more than 200 factory workers learn they'll soon be out of a job.

The General Henry Plant in Du Quoin will stop operating in the next few months; workers there bake, package, and ship fig cookies.

Employees got the bad news late Thursday afternoon. Company officials call the closing just part of restructuring, but several workers tell Heartland News they're upset and angry and say, they're trying to deal with the disappointment.

Du Quoin Major, John Rednour says, he tried negotiating with company leaders, but he says he was told the closing is a "done deal."