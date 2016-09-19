Single-vehicle crash in McCracken Co. sends 1 to hospital

Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area Lovelaceville Rd. and Terre Verte Dr. in response to a report of a single-vehicle collision with injuries on Monday, September 19.

When authorities arrived on the scene they found a vehicle driven by Joshua Gomez, 23, of Paducah in a ditch just south of Lovelaceville Rd. The vehicle's air bag deployed as a result of the crash.

Gomez told deputies he looked down to make sure his cruise control was set when his passenger side front tire left the roadway. He said he over-corrected and his vehicle began to flip coming to a rest right side up in the ditch.

Gomez was transported to Lourdes ER by Mercy ambulance for minor injuries.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.