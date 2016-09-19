4 people arrested in Steele, MO as part of joint federal investigation

Steele Chief of Police Billy Joe Stanfield is reporting four people have been arrested on Monday, September 19 as a part of joint investigation with the A.T.F., the Caruthersville Police Department and the Pemiscot County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities executed a federal search warrant on a home in Steele on Monday. Upon arrival, law enforcement found and seized controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.

Laura Myers, 24, of Steele faces three counts possession of a controlled substance. Her bond is set at $25,000.

Troy Lynn Watson, 63, of Cooter faces one count of possession of a controlled substance. His bond is set at $25,000.

Michael Neal, 64, of Blytheville faces one count of possession of a controlled substance. His bond is set at $25,000.

Law enforcement also initiated a traffic stop just south of Steele.

During the course of the stop officers located and seized a substantial amount of purported methamphetamine.

A 31-year-old man from Steele was arrested and taken into custody. His name is also being withheld pending the filing of formal charges.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.