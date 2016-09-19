Juvenile cited after making bomb threat at Herrin H.S.

The Herrin Police Department is reporting a juvenile has been cited after making a bomb threat at Herrin High School.

Police say the school received a threat indicating that a bomb would be set off at the school on Tuesday, September 20.

School officials were able to identify a potential suspect before officers arrived.

The investigation showed the threat was not credible.

The juvenile suspect was taken into custody and was transported to the Herrin Police Department. The juvenile was cited for disorderly conduct.

The case has been forwarded to the Williamson County States Attorney's Office for further review and prosecution.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.