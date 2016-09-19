Carbondale, Murphysboro Chambers of Commerce to host 'Coffee and Candidates'

The Carbondale and Murphysboro Chambers of Commerce are partnering together to host "Coffee and Candidates."

The two-day event will give Jackson County business leaders the opportunity to meet and listen to candidates for the legislative offices prior to the upcoming Nov. 8 general election.

"These are very important races for Southern Illinois businesses," Carbondale Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Bruce Wallace said. "We, as Chambers, are thrilled to prove our members with opportunities to share their concerns with candidates and learn about each of them before casting their ballots."

Both events will take place at the Carbondale Civic Center.

Republican candidates for the state house and Congress will kick-off the event on Wed., Oct 5, and Democratic candidates on Wed., Oct 12.

Candidates for the Republican side include State Rep. Terri Bryant at 8 a.m.; Paul Schimpf, candidate for State Senate at 8:30 a.m. and Congressman Mike Bost at 9 a.m.

The Democratic candidates will feature candidate State Representative Marsha Griffin at 8 a.m.; State senate candidate Sheila Simon at 8:30 a.m. and Congressional candidate C.J. Baricevic at 9 a.m.

The events are open to the public.

Coffee will be provided at the two events and candidates will be given 30 minutes to answer questions and meet voters.

For more information, call the Carbondale Chamber at 618-549-2146 or the Murphysboro Chamber at 618-684-6421.

