New Releases: ‘The Magnificent Seven’ and ‘Storks’

Two new releases make their way into theaters this weekend, one a remake of a remake and the other an animated comedy about big birds.

Director Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, Shooter) reteams with Denzel Washington to bring the remake of 1960’s The Magnificent Seven, a remake of Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai, to wide release this weekend.

When the town of Rose Creek is threatened by a group of savage industrialists, they look to seven different men for protection from the eminent showdown.

As they prepare for the deadly fight ahead of them, the seven mercenaries find themselves fighting for more than money.

Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke and Vincent D’Onofrio star in this action-packed western.

The Magnificent Seven is rated PG-13 for extended and intense sequences of Western violence, and for historical smoking, some language and suggestive material; with a run time of 132 minutes.

Warner Bros. Animation releases their latest film to the masses with the animated comedy Storks.

Storks have discontinued delivering babies, instead they now send packages for a large internet store.

When one Stork accidentally stumbles upon an undelivered baby, he and his friend must deliver the baby before their bosses find out.

Andy Samberg, Jennifer Aniston, Ty Burrell, Kelsey Grammer, Katie Crown, Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele and Danny Trejo star in this comedy delivered by writer/director Nicholas Stoller (The Muppets, Get Him to the Greek).

Storks is rated PG for mild action and some thematic elements; with a run time of 89 minutes.

Here is a list of this week’s newest releases and theater counts courtesy of Box Office Mojo:

The Magnificent Seven 3,000+

Storks 3,000+



The weekend of September 30 brings three new wide releases.

Tim Burton returns to the director’s chair to helm the film adaptation of the immensely popular novel series, Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, in which a young boy stumbles upon clues that lead to a grand and dangerous mystery.

The true story of the 2010 oil spill that stemmed from the explosion of an offshore drilling rig and went on to become the worst oil spill in U.S. history is retold through the eyes of the men that were on board the doomed rig in Deepwater Horizon.

The comedic retelling of the 1997 Loomis Fargo Robbery is brought to the silver screen by director Jared Hess (Napoleon Dynamite, Nacho Libre) and an all-star cast that includes: Zach Galifianakis, Kristen Wiig, Owen Wilson, Kate McKinnon, Jason Sudeikis, Leslie Jones and more.

