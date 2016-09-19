Traffic blocked on Highway AB in Scott Co., MO after two-vehicle crash

According to Missouri Highway Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott, MSHP troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway AB in Scott County.

Parrott said the wreck happened around 4:15 p.m. Monday. A car and a grain truck collided, which caused the car to turn over and land in a ditch.

One person sustained serious injuries and has been taken to St. Francis Medical Center for treatment.

The highway is expected to remain blocked for at least one more hour.

