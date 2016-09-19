Odds of hitting a deer in MO, IL getting worse

The odds of hitting a deer are continuing to get worse in two Heartland states.

The number of reported deer crashes in both Missouri and Illinois has increased from 2015.

According to new data from State Farm, the odds of hitting a deer in Missouri are 1 in 117, which is above the national average of 1 in 164. Missouri ranks 17th in the nation for the most potential deer crashes.

According to the same data, the odds of hitting a deer in Illinois are 1 in 192. Drivers are four percent more likely to hit a deer in Illinois than last year.

The data also suggests drivers are 3 percent likely to hit a deer, elk, or moose in the coming year as compared to last year.

The national average of cost per claim is nearly $4,000.

The months a driver is more likely to hit a deer, due in part to mating season, are October, November, December and June.

For the 10th year in a row, West Virginia tops the list of most deer collisions, where the odds of hitting a deer are 1 in 41. Hawaii rounds out the bottom of the list, also for the 10th year in a row, with odds of nearly 1 in 19,000.

Here are some tips provided by the Insurance Information Institute and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety to avoid hitting a deer :

• Pay attention to deer crossing signs

• Always buckle up, every trip, every time

• Use your high beams, when possible, to see farther

• Brake if you can, but avoid swerving, which could result in a more severe crash

• Remain focused on the road, scanning for hazards, including animals

• Avoid distractions, like devices or eating, which might cause you to miss seeing an animal

• Do not rely on products such as deer whistles, which are not proven effective

• If riding a motorcycle, always wear protective gear and keep focus on the road ahead

