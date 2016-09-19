Man accused of stabbing roommate over property dispute

A Benton, Illinois man is accused of stabbing his roommate over a property dispute.

Tommy J. Burton, 36, of Benton, was charged with aggravated battery.

According to police, on September 17 at around 5:30 a.m., police responded to a report of a stabbing at an apartment in the 1400 block of North Della Street.

The victim, who was hospitalized and then released, told police he was stabbed in the hand by a roommate during a disagreement over ownership of personal property.

Police found and arrested Burton. He was taken to the Franklin County Jail for further processing.

