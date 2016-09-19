Pet supplies donation drive a success - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Pet supplies donation drive a success

Written by Derek Dickerson, Director
From left: Capt. Joe Hayes, Officer Melissa Dillon, Officer Nathan Antonites and K9 Junior From left: Capt. Joe Hayes, Officer Melissa Dillon, Officer Nathan Antonites and K9 Junior
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

The shelves on some area animal shelters are better stocked today thanks to donations from area residents.

The Paducah Police Department teamed up Saturday with PetSmart for “Cops ‘Paws’ For a Cause,” a donation drive aimed at filling the pantries at area shelters.

Officers were on-site at PetSmart from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., and accepted 1,624 pounds of dry dog and cat food.

Donors also gave 120 cans of food, 25 boxes/bags of treats, two pet beds, four blankets, one metal dog fence and numerous cleaning supplies.

The PPD would like to thank the public for its support of this project.

