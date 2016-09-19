Pet supplies donation drive a success

The shelves on some area animal shelters are better stocked today thanks to donations from area residents.

The Paducah Police Department teamed up Saturday with PetSmart for “Cops ‘Paws’ For a Cause,” a donation drive aimed at filling the pantries at area shelters.

Officers were on-site at PetSmart from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., and accepted 1,624 pounds of dry dog and cat food.

Donors also gave 120 cans of food, 25 boxes/bags of treats, two pet beds, four blankets, one metal dog fence and numerous cleaning supplies.

The PPD would like to thank the public for its support of this project.

