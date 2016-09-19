Deputies: 2 facing charges in Weakley Co. after 9.5 oz. of meth found under child's car seat

Two people are facing drug charges after deputies say meth was found under a child's car seat.

Kayla Nicole Copeland, 28, of Martin, Tenn., and Dewond Mozat-Wheat Estes, 42, of Battle Creek, Mich., were charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to resale.

According to the Weakley County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday, September 15, investigators got a search warrant for a room at the Eagle Inn in Martin, Tenn. to search for meth.

At about 8:30 p.m., as they were getting ready to execute the warrant, investigators say two people believed to be in the room were seen leaving the room and walking to a convenience store close to the motel.

After being in the motel for a short time, they say the pair came out of the store and got in the rear seat of a car that was in the parking lot of the store. The car was followed after it left the store and it was stopped at the intersection of Lindell Street and Jackson Street.

Copeland and Estes were found in the rear seat of the car.

According to deputies, they were the two who were staying in the motel room.

As the deputy talked to them, he saw a ziplock bag under a baby's car seat in the rear seat the contained what appeared to be meth. Copeland and Estes were asked to get out of the vehicle and the driver of the vehicle gave officers permission to search her car.

According to deputies, 9.5 ounces of crystal meth was recovered from the rear seat of the car. Estes and Copeland were taken into custody.

Deputies say the driver of the car was not involved in the possession of drugs. They say she had been in the convenience store and was allegedly approached by Estes who told her he needed a ride to the other side of town and that he had $20 and a knife.

When the car was pulled over, deputies say the meth was placed under the car seat, which had a small child in it.

According to the sheriff's department, the average selling price for a gram of meth is $100 a gram on the street. At that price, they say 9.5 ounces would be worth $27,000.

