Jackson team cleans highway in honor of late swimmer

Coach Rod Montz, Miles Montz, Austin Arnzen, Noah Dameron, Max Anderson, Trey Craft, Jack Gard (Team Captain) and Adam Hecht cleaned up a stretch of Highway 72 in honor of the late Christian Russell. (Source: Rodney Montz)

A stretch of Highway 72 in Jackson is much cleaner today, thanks to the effort of the Jackson Boys Swimming and Diving Team.

Members of the team teamed up with friends, family, and community leaders to pick up trash in honor of Christian Russell, a former Jackson swimmer who passed away.

Russell is the older brother of current Jackson swimmer, Trey Craft.

The team adopted Highway 72 from the Jackson Police and Fire Station to Pioneer Orchard Road.

They pledged to keep the stretch of road clean in Russell's honor. The clean up takes place once each quarter.

The Missouri Department of Transportation provided trash bags, safety vests, and gloves.

Coach Rodney Montz said, "The Jackson Swimming and Diving Team is committed to developing leaders through hard work and selfless commitment.

