Pres. Obama speaks on bombs in New York, New Jersey - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Pres. Obama speaks on bombs in New York, New Jersey

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Raycom News Network) (Source: Raycom News Network)
(KFVS) -

President Obama is expected to make a statement at 10:30 a.m. on the bombs in New York and New Jersey.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly