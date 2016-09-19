Reynolds County, MO man serious injured in ATV crash

A Reynolds County, Mo. man was seriously injured in an ATV crash Sunday evening.

It happened on Highway B about four-miles West of Reynolds, Mo. around 4:45 p.m.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 23-year-old James Richards of Centerville was driving an ATV and he hit a driveway cross-over, causing him to be thrown from the vehicle and into the roadway.

Richards was later flown to a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries.

His condition is not known at this time.

