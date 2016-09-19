September 20 birthdays

September 20th birthdays.

She's a screen legend from Italy whose acting career dates back to the 1950's. She won a Best Actress Oscar for her role in the 1962 movie Two Women. Her other movies include: El Cid, The Cassandra Crossing, Sunflower and Grumpier Old Men. Sophia Loren is 82 today.

He starred as Shane on the first two season's of AMC's The Walking Dead. He currently has the role of The Punisher in the Netflix series Daredevil.

Jon Bernthal is 40 today.

He's a WWE Hall of Famer best known for being one of Ric Flair's Four Horsemen. He wrestled professionally for 15 years and after retirement became a wrestling "Booker". Arn Anderson is 58 today.

