Firefighters investigating cause of fire at apartment building in Dexter

Firefighters are working to determine what started an apartment fire in Dexter, Mo. early Monday morning.

According to fire chief Don Seymour, his crews were dispatched around 4:43 a.m. to an apartment building in the 200 block of west Stoddard.

When firefighters got on scene, flames were showing on the outside wall of the two-story building.

No one was injured. However, Seymour says four to six people are without a home.

Seymour says the entire building was originally evacuated. As of 8:30 a.m. everyone returned home that could.

According to Seymour, two of the 16 apartments suffered damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

