FIRST ALERT: Summer is hanging on! Mild, foggy morning to give way to warm Monday afternoon

Your morning commute could be slowed down this morning by fog. Laura Wibbenmeyer is tracking widespread dense fog. Some portions of the Heartland are under a dense fog advisory until 9 a.m. Otherwise, it will be a mild start to the day and mostly sunny by the time the fog moves out. Highs for the day will likely climb into the upper 80s. FIRST ALERT: Get used to the warmer weather. Summer-like temperatures return even though fall officially arrives on Thursday.

Ongoing investigation: Officials in Madison County, Illinois are still searching for two children who were reported missing on Sunday. Police said Katherine Elizabeth Derleth, 13, and her infant son, Christopher Ray Derleth, 17 days old, are believed to be with Christopher M. Derleth, 39.

Under investigation: Breaking overnight, another suspicious device has been found in New Jersey where it exploded early Monday near a train station. There was no immediate report of injuries or damage, but rail service could see delays today.

Manhunt underway: The search is on for two inmates who escaped a jail west of Rolla, Mo. Authorities say the men escaped from the Pulaski County jail early Sunday after stealing the jailer's keys.

Making a stop: Missouri Governor Jay Nixon will be in Jackson today. He is expected to announce big plans to enhance student safety at West Lane Elementary School.

Emmy moments: "Game of Thrones" conquered the Emmy kingdom Sunday, honored as top drama for the second consecutive year. But there were some memorable moments before that was announced. Check it out!

