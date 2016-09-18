Driver falls asleep, strikes and kills motorcyclist in McCracken Co.

One man is dead after a motorcycle and car crash on Blandville Road on Sunday, September 18.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, at around 4:55 p.m. Mercy Regional EMS and Concord Fire Department were dispatched to the crash on Blandville Road (US 62), west of Hines Road.

Deputies said the investigation showed that 55-year-old James Duncan, of Kevil, was going eastbound on Blandville Road on a black 2007 Harley Davidson.

They say 24-year-old Andrew Davidson, of Wickliffe, was going westbound on Blandville Road driving a white 2012 Hyundai Sonata.

Deputies say Davidson told them he fell asleep while driving and crossed the center line.

The Sonata collided with the Harley Davidson and Duncan was thrown from the motorcycle. He came to a rest on the south shoulder of the road.

Duncan was taken to a Paducah hospital for treatment of multiple incapacitating injuries. He passed away in the ER at around 7 p.m.

According to deputies, Davidson was uninjured.

Blandville Road in the area of the crash was shut down to traffic for about one hour for the investigation and motorcycle removal.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing.

