2016 Trick-Art-Treat event in Cape Girardeau

Mark your calendars for a ghoulish good time during this October’s First Friday with the Arts.

Join local art galleries and downtown merchants for a “Trick-Art-Treat” on October 7 from 5 to 9 p.m. in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Kick off your Halloween month with special “Trick-Art-Treat” events including a Downtown Hayride on Broadway Street, a Costume Contest, Photo-BOO-th, Spooky Storytelling, Live Music, Face-painting, and Trick-or-Treating.

Bring your Stamp Card with seven stamps from participating locations to receive either a free fall or pumpkin beer from the Broadway Biergarten (818 Broadway St.) or free chips and salsa with the purchase of a drink and entree from Burrito-Ville (913 Broadway Street).

SPECIAL EVENTS SCHEDULE

5 – 9 p.m.

Hayride on Broadway - Sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department with stops at Main Street and Broadway, Frederick Street and Broadway, and Pacific and Broadway.

Backyard Bash + Live Music - At the Indie House

Trick-or-Treating – Candy for kids at participating locations

5 – 7 p.m.

Face painting – Bilderbach’s Art Plaza

6 – 7 p.m.

Costume Contest – For Kids and Adults at On Cue Performing Arts Studio, 7:30 Awards at Arts Council

Spooky Storytelling (6:30 PM) – a Kid-Friendly Spooky Storytelling by Dr. Joel Rhodes at Cup N Cork

River City Players (6:30 PM) – The First Scene of “Mary and Belle: Two Spirited Gals” at the Arts Council Visual Arts Cooperative Gallery

7 – 9 p.m.

Photo-BOO-th - Catapult Creative House, Free on your devices

Scary Storytelling (8:30 PM) – Adult-Recommended Storytelling by Dr. Joel Rhodes at Cup N Cork

