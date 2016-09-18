Discovery Playhouse opens new exhibits in memory of 6-year-old girl

Discovery Playhouse had their grand opening for their second-floor exhibits on Sunday, featuring 17 new exhibits geared for older children designed to learn through play.

About 700 people came out to the grand opening event and many made their way through the new exhibits including Phoebe's Art Studio on the second floor.

Other exhibits are a theatre with studio lights, a real airplane, a hunting blind, ninja warrior room, tinkering workshop, bubble room, sewing and much more.

Phoebe's Art Studio is named after Phoebe Brooks of Cape Girardeau, a six-year-old girl who passed away recently.

The studio and has plenty to offer creative minds as it has a place for painting, drawing, crafts, and more.

Phoebe's parents Cliff and Kris Brooks were approached about having the art studio named after her last year because of her love for art.

"The art studio was a good way to help us heal," Cliff Brooks said. "It was also something we found that through her life, through what she loved and a way to honor her through her death. It was a way that we can open up and bless the community and share her love of art through others."

Cliff and Kris said it's humbling to know that Phoebe's name will live on through these children in the art studio and will help educate those through creativity and art.

"Families can bring their kids and experience art and fun and creativity and engage," Cliff Brooks said. "A place where families can come and draw and learn and play and share memories. Similar to the memories we had and have with her."

Each exhibit has different ways kids can engage with which teaches them a variety of skills and helps life development.

The new exhibits at Discovery Playhouse are in addition to the exhibits already on the first floor that are geared towards the younger children which gear them to learn through play as well.

