Rend Lake College's welding program receives national recognition

Rend Lake College's Welding program was recently recognized by the American Welding Society (AWS) as a Silver Corporate Member, reserved for those who have 25 years of membership representing welding.

RLC has been certified by the AWS and has supported the organization since 1991. To become certified, RLC met all of AWS's standards, which are approved by the American National Standards Institute.

Recognition for the 25 years of membership will be listed in the October edition of the "Welding Journal." There are over 1,800 AWS Corporate

Members working in education, services, manufacturing, and other efforts.

