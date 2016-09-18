Stepfather accused of kidnapping 13-year-old girl, her son to be - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Stepfather accused of kidnapping 13-year-old girl, her son to be extradited to IL from WV

EDWARDSILLE, IL (KFVS) -

The stepfather arrested in connection to missing teen and her baby will be extradited to Madison County, Illinois from West Virginia.

According to Captain T. Mike Dixon with the Madison County Sheriff's Office, Christopher Michael Derleth, 39, waived his extradition on Wednesday, October 4 in a Kanahwa County, W. Va. court.

Capt. Dixon said the Madison County Sheriff's Office has arranged for his extradition and it could take a few days.

Derleth was arrested on a warrant charging him with aggravated kidnapping and child abduction.

According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, Katherine Derleth, 13, and her son Christopher Ray were found in a rural mountain area of West Virginia.

The man accused of taking the two, Derleth, was also taken into custody.

Officials had originally issued a nationwide arrest warrant for him.

It was later determined that Katherine Derleth had a pacemaker and might have been in need of medical attention.

Police say Christopher Michael Derleth is Katherine Derleth's stepfather.

