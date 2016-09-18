'Lengthy motorcade' expected for funeral of late Fulton County, KY sheriff

Fulton County, Kentucky Sheriff Bobby Hopper passed away Saturday night after fighting cancer for several years. Many departments and people from around the area honored him with a special procession Saturday night.

The funeral for Hopper will be held on Thursday afternoon, September 21, 2016.

Law enforcement officers from around the region and across the country are planning to attend.

Due to the lengthy funeral procession that is expected, motorists should be prepared to encounter some delays in the Fulton area on Thursday afternoon.

The funeral service is scheduled for the Hornbeak Funeral Chapel on Carr Street in Fulton at 1 p.m. Around 2:30 p.m., the motorcade is expected to depart the funeral home to travel westward along Ky 129/State Line Street to US 45, then north to KY 166/Middle Road.

It will then travel westward to KY 239 before heading north to KY 94 and turning west to the Cayce United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Due to limited parking at the cemetery, those attending the graveside service will be required to park along KY 94 limiting traffic flow through the area.

Hopper served as sheriff for 22 years and became sheriff in 1994. Many people in the department said he helped them throughout his years and will be very missed.

Fulton County Chief Deputy Robby Woods said he has touched many lives and made the county a better place for the people during his career.

Woods also said Hopper played a big part in bringing the dispatch and 911 center into Hickman, which covers the entire county and surrounding area, including parts of Tennessee.

Woods thanks the many people that have called in their support for Hopper and the Sheriff's Department.

Woods said Sheriff Hopper's 22 years as sheriff is the longest term for any past sheriff for the county.

According to the Fulton County Sheriff's Department, visitation has been set for Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Cayce School. The funeral is set for Thursday at 1 p.m. at Hornbeck Funeral Home in Fulton.

