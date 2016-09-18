IRS scam reported in Saline County

Officials in Saline County are warning people of an IRS telephone scam that has been going around lately.

Saline County State's Attorney Mike Henshaw says people claiming to be with the IRS make unsolicited calls to taxpayers, demanding they send cash via prepaid debit cards, money orders or wire transfers. Henshaw says if someone unexpectedly calls and threatens you if you don't pay up immediately, that is a sign they are not from the IRS.

The IRS generally first contacts by mail, not by phone. They will also never ask for payment from any of the aforementioned methods.

If you owe Federal taxes, or you think you might, hang up immediately and call the IRS at 800-829-1040.

