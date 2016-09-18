Children's hospital launches app to turn scaring into caring

A children's hospital in Tampa, Florida is using technology to try and ease fears about a trip to the hospital.

St. Joseph's Children's Hospital partnered with an interactive design company to create "UnMonsters," an app based video game for children and parents.

"To our knowledge, this is the first hospital-based game app in the country," Kim Marlatt, director of marketing for St. Joseph's Children's Hospital, said.

The game is set in the hospital and sends players on a journey to collect four "goofy" monsters, each with its own characteristics.

"Sometimes, the best way to conquer our fear is to view things in a different way," Kimberly Guy, St. Joseph's Children's Hospital, said. "We hope that UnMonsters will give kids and parents a new way of looking at going to the hospital, because when we understand the things that scare us, the monsters don't seem so bad after all."

UnMonsters is a free download in the Apple App Store and on Google Play.

Visit UnMonsters.org to learn more.

