Pedestrian injured after being hit by car in McCracken Co., KY

A Kentucky pedestrian was injured on Saturday after apparently stepping in front of an oncoming car in McCracken County.

On Saturday at 8:15 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of 4945 Mayfield Road for a report of pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle and was lying in the roadside ditch, bleeding.

An investigation revealed that Terry and Lisa Ballard of McCracken County were traveling south on Mayfield Road approaching 4945 Mayfield Road when a pedestrian, identified as Montana Otey, 22, of Ballard County, stepped out into the road directly in front of the Ballard’s vehicle.

A witness at the scene said Otey appeared to intentionally step from the shoulder of the road into the center of the southbound lane, directly in front of Ballard’s vehicle.

Ballard swerved to the left side of the road in an unsuccessful attempt to avoid striking Otey.

The right front of Ballard’s vehicle struck Otey, requiring him to be transported to a local hospital for incapacitating injuries by Mercy Regional EMS.

Deputies were assisted on scene by Hendron Fire and Mercy Regional EMS.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.