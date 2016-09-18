IL man killed after UTV accident in St. Francois Co., MO

An Illinois man was killed on Saturday after being ejected from a UTV he was traveling on in St. Francois Co.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Philip N. Campbell, 47, of East Carondelet, Ill., was traveling east on Office Rd.

He attempted to make a sharp left turn onto Bookholz Rd. and and overturned. He was partially ejected.

Campbell was pronounced dead at the scene.

