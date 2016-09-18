IL man killed after UTV accident in St. Francois Co., MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

IL man killed after UTV accident in St. Francois Co., MO

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO -

An Illinois man was killed on Saturday after being ejected from a UTV he was traveling on in St. Francois Co.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Philip N. Campbell, 47, of East Carondelet, Ill., was traveling east on Office Rd. 

He attempted to make a sharp left turn onto Bookholz Rd. and and overturned. He was partially ejected.

Campbell was pronounced dead at the scene.

