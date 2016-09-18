Man killed after being ejected from scooter in Mississippi Co., MO

A man was killed on Saturday after being ejected from a scooter in Mississippi County, Mo.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Paul M. Patrick, 40, of East Prairie, was traveling on County Rd. 530 just south of East Prairie on a scooter.

He lost control of the vehicle and was ejected. He was declared dead at the scene.

