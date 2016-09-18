Broadway Prescription Shop to host two flu clinics in September

Broadway Prescription Shop in Cape Girardeau is set to host two flu clinics later this month in preparation of flu season. (Source: KFVS)

Broadway Prescription Shop in Cape Girardeau is set to host two flu clinics later this month in preparation of flu season.

The first clinic will be open from 10 am to noon on September 28th at the Jackson Senior Center, and the second will be from 10 am to noon the following day at the Cape Senior Center.

Both clinics are open to the public; in addition, Broadway Prescription Shop offers vaccinations at their 710 Broadway location from 9 am to 6 pm Monday through Friday and 9 am to 1 pm on Saturday.

The Centers for Disease Control recommend everyone over six months old should receive a flue vaccine every year due to the annual changing of flu strains and the adaptation abilities of the virus.

