Exercises to alleviate knee pain

Knee pain is a common aliment for people.

It can be a struggle to do any kind of exercise.

But strengthening the quad muscles and improving ankle mobility can help minimize the pain.

“A couple causes of knee pain that a lot of people don’t realize…is hip tightness and poor ankle mobility,” said fitness trainer Tamatha Crowson. “When your hips/ankles are tight or weak or stiff, it can travel and affect your joints.”

Crowson shares so exercises you can do at home to help alleviate the pain.

“The first thing we are going to do is strengthen the quadriceps,” Crowson said. “The way I’m going to do this is with an exercise band. I just have it tied at the ends and anchored to anything. Put one leg inside. You can also put a rolled up towel behind the knee if the band is cutting into your leg. Step away so there’s a nice tension to the band. Keep your heal up off the ground and push your heal to the floor, straightening the knee all the way and locking it out, and then bringing it back to start.”

But if you do not have an exercise band…

“You can use a rolled up towel,” Crowson said. “And all you do is put your leg over it with back of the knee on top of whatever you’re using and then flex these muscles here (quads), your heal should come off the floor.”

Improving your ankle mobility is also helpful.

“Just take an object or surface that’s raised about 2 to 3 inches, place your toes on top, heals on the ground, and then you’re just going to do a quick dynamic movement where you bend your knees,” Crowson said. “You want to do this for 2 to 3 minutes.”

Crowson says a lot of people will feel their calve muscles stretching out the moment they place their toes on the raised surface.

She says, if that is you, practice holding the position and work your way to bending your knees.

