New Madrid, MO man facing rape, child molestation charges

A New Madrid, Missouri man is behind bars and is facing nine sexual assault-related charges including rape and child molestation.

Court records report that Christopher Jenkins, 52, of New Madrid, is accused of having sexual intercourse with a juvenile multiple times between the months of February and June of this year.

On Friday, September 16 Jenkins was asked to come to the New Madrid Police Station to participate in an interview. Police advised Jenkins what the allegations were against him were. During the interview, Jenkins confessed to multiple encounters with the victim.

Jenkins is facing three statutory rape charges, three statutory sodomy charges and three child molestation charges.

He is being held in the Pemiscot County Jail with no bond.

