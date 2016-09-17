Pedestrian injured after being backed into by driver in Graves Co., KY

A Mayfield man was injured on Friday when a driver hit him with his vehicle while attempting to parallel park.

On Friday at 8:51 a.m., Kentucky State Police received a 911 call regarding a single-car collision involving a pedestrian on 7th street in Mayfield, Ky. in front of the Hall Hotel.

Preliminary investigation shows Jason L. Riegler, 51, of Mayfield, was exiting the Rita’s Café restaurant and stepped into the roadway on 7th street.

Harold D. Criswell, 85, of Mayfield, was attempting to parallel park his van on the street in front of Rita’s Café and began backing into a spot on the side of the roadway when Riegler stepped into his path.

Criswell was unable to stop and struck Riegler.

Riegler was transported to Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Ky. where he was treated and released for non-life threatening injuries. Criswell was not injured in the collision.

