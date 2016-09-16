Cape Girardeau community rallies around family battling rare disease

Erin Boyer has three boys - a challenge for any mom.

But two of the Boyer boys also have Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, and that is a rare challenge.

"It's a rare disease to begin with, and only affects boys to begin with, and you only have so many cases to actually study," Trey Boyer said.

Trey Boyer is under no illusions - he understands there could be tough times ahead.

"The generalization is roughly, [by] 10 to 12 they will be wheel chair bound and life expectancy can be from 15 to 18."

The Boyers are strong as a family and are tackling this challenge together. But now, they're getting a helping hand from members of their Eagle Ridge community.

"Things are not going to get easy, things are going to get harder for them and it's the least we can do." Preschool Director Cathy Lewis said.

The idea is to help the Boyer family, emotionally and financially.

"You kind of got to give the family hope, like even though it's a bad situation you can bring them joy in it... It felt really good knowing you're doing something that's going to change someone's life," Junior Jessie Gartman said.

Students and teachers are wearing green in honor of the Boyers and raising money with several events this month, all in an effort to get behind a family in their community.

"I think it's good to have a big support system, to know that you're not alone fighting this fight, and that you'll get through it," said 7th grader Sydney Gartman.

And for the Boyers, it's something they really appreciate.

"They didn't say who it was for and all these people came together to support us it's amazing," Erin Boyer said.

Next Wednesday, Eagle Ridge Christian School plans on holding a car wash from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. to raise money for the family.

Erin and Trey Boyer said in the future the family plans to have a walk to find a cure for their son's diagnoses.

The school said if you want to help you can call their office for more information to get involved (573) 339-1335.

