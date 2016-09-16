2 juveniles arrested in connection to Marshall Co., KY park vandalism

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office reports two juveniles are in custody in connection to a park vandalism.

Mike Miller Park was vandalized on September 11.

According to the sheriff's office, two juveniles are being charged via petitions filed with the Court Designated Workers Office.

Due to confidentiality requirements in juvenile cases, they can only say the juveniles are two 12-year-old girls.

They say the reward money offered in this case will be divided among three juveniles who provided information in the case.

