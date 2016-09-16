Farmington, MO police search for 'Good Samaritan' who helped in - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Farmington, MO police search for 'Good Samaritan' who helped in arrest

Written by Mollie Lair, Anchor
Steven Lewis (Source: St. Francois County Sheriff's Department) Steven Lewis (Source: St. Francois County Sheriff's Department)
FARMINGTON, MO (KFVS) -

Farmington, Missouri police have arrested a man accused of stealing and assaulting an officer, and are looking for a man who helped them in their efforts.

The suspect is 41-year-old Steven Lewis.

Police say on Tuesday, a woman told them her home had been broken into and some things stolen from it.

While speaking with the victim an officer saw Lewis who fit the description of the suspect.

The officer went to speak with Lewis who was carrying a backpack.

But it's what happened when that officer tried to arrest Lewis that's grabbing people's attention.

Police say Lewis is in custody thanks in part to a Good Samaritan.

Court papers show the officer was searching the bag Lewis was carrying.

The officer knew some of the items reported missing by the homeowner.

Court documents say Lewis and the officer got into a struggle, with Lewis reaching toward the officer's duty belt.

According to Farmington Police Chief Rick Baker, that's when a Good Samaritan stepped in.

Apparently, a man driving by saw what was happening and asked the officer if he could help.

The two were able to take Lewis into custody.

"It's really nice and comforting to know that there still are people out there who respect the police, who want to help us and that he felt in his heart that that's what he wanted to do," said Chief Baker.

Police would like to find out who the Good Samaritan is.

The helpful stranger is described as an older man driving a white Dodge Dakota with Missouri plates.

Chief Baker said even if they never get to thank him in person, they want this man to know they appreciate him stopping to help an officer in a time of need.

